Olympics: Brazil down Mexico on penalties, will meet Spain in men's football final

TOKYO (AFP, REUTERS) - Reigning Olympic men's football champions Brazil sealed a return to the final as they defeated Mexico 4-1 on penalties on Tuesday (Aug 3) following a goalless draw after 120 minutes in Kashima.

Brazil goalkeeper Santos saved from Eduardo Aguirre in the shootout before Johan Vasquez smacked the post with Mexico's second attempt.

Dani Alves, Gabriel Martinelli, Bruno Guimaraes and Reinier all scored for Brazil, who will face Spain in Saturday's final in Yokohama.

Mexico, the 2012 gold medallists, had scored 14 goals in four matches in this year's tournament - including six in their quarter-final win over South Korea.

Their best period against a disciplined Brazil came at the end of the first half as Luis Romo forced an excellent save from Santos, with Uriel Antuna's goalbound effort then blocked by Diego Carlos.

Everton forward Richarlison, the competition's top scorer with five goals, nearly won the game for Brazil just before the end of normal time but his glancing header bounced back off the post.

Spain beat hosts Japan 1-0 after extra time courtesy of substitute Marco Asensio who scored in the 115th minute.

Japan had matched Spain throughout the game, playing with creativity and invention going forward and tenacity without the ball and they were five minutes away from taking the match to a penalty shootout.

After a cagey first half, Spain thought they had a great chance to go in front when referee Kevin Ortega of Peru pointed to the penalty spot after Mikel Merino went down under challenge from Maya Yoshida.

But the video assistant referee ordered Ortega to go to the pitchside monitor and he saw the clear images that Yoshida had made a perfectly fair and well-timed challenge.

That overturned penalty sparked both sides into life and it was a lively second half with openings at both ends.

Japan keeper Kosei Tani did well to race out quickly and smother Rafa Mir as the ball broke to him close to goal while at the other end Takefusa Kubo’s blast at the near post was parried by Unai Simon.

Both teams were unable to make the most of half-chances, however, and the game followed a similar pattern into extra-time before Real Madrid forward Asensio picked the ball up in the inside right channel, glanced up and curled the ball into the far corner.

Spain are looking to repeat their gold medal success from the Barcelona Games in 1992 but will have to beat the Rio winners from five years ago.

“They are a quality side, we know that and we know that if we are going to win the gold medal we are going to have to play the best teams here,” said Spain defender Eric Garcia.