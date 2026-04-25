Olise and Kane lead Bayern comeback from three goals down in 4-3 win at Mainz

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MAINZ, Germany, April 25 - Bayern Munich fought back from three goals down to clinch a 4-3 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday as substitutes Harry Kane and Michael Olise led a second-half comeback for the Bundesliga champions ahead of their clash with Paris St Germain in the Champions League semi-finals.

Dominik Kohr, Paul Nebel and Sheraldo Becker scored for Mainz in the first half while Bayern, who had made eight changes to the starting line-up that beat Bayer Leverkusen in Wednesday's German Cup semi-final, had no shot on target until the break.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany brought on Kane and Olise after the break, and their renewed aggression paid off with Nicolas Jackson scoring in the 53rd minute, and Olise finding the net 20 minutes later.

Jamal Musiala scored the equaliser for Bayern in the 81st minute, and the league's leading scorer Kane netted his 33rd goal in the campaign just two minutes later to seal his team's ninth straight win in all competitions. REUTERS