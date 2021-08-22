Ole wants United to show more of the same

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned his side not to get carried away with the 5-1 win over Leeds United that kick-started their Premier League season last week, as he challenged Paul Pogba to perform consistently at his best.

The Frenchman provided four assists in the rout of Marcelo Bielsa's men in front of a near-capacity crowd at Old Trafford for the first time in 17 months.

Pogba's future is a source of speculation as he enters the final year of his contract at United, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid linked with signing the midfielder for free at the end of the season.

"That's negotiations with Paul's representatives and the club," Solskjaer said on Friday, when quizzed over the possibility the player will extend his stay in Manchester.

"For me and Paul, we work together every day here and we keep on trying to improve the team. When you win games, you enjoy yourselves more and we've just got to make sure that we don't make this one game and everyone flies off. You know we get big headlines and all the praise we get.

"It's about bringing more energy to the next one, being better so one swallow never makes a summer."

United have shown their ambition by splashing over £100 million (S$185.6 million) on Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. Sancho made his debut as a substitute against Leeds, while Varane was paraded in front of the United fans before the game kicked off.

Both are in contention to start today's trip to Southampton, as is Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan striker returned to training last week following his break after playing in the Copa America.

Tottenham are also in action at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo again refused to say if Harry Kane will play for the first time this season as the stand-off over his future continues.

Kane is keen to move to Manchester City before the end of the transfer window on Aug 31.

Amid that saga, he missed Spurs' 1-0 win over City last week and the 1-0 loss to Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

"It is a day-by-day situation," said Nuno on Friday. "He'll train tomorrow and we'll make a decision."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

