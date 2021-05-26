Ole seeks winning vibes

GDANSK (Poland ) • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will attempt to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager in today's Europa League final against Villarreal, confident that victory could ignite another sustained run of success at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have not lifted silverware since 2016-17, when they won the League Cup and Europa League double under former boss Jose Mourinho.

While United failed to kick on from there, Solskjaer hopes he can be the one to end their four-year wait for silverware in Gdansk in front of his former boss Alex Ferguson, who has travelled with the team to Poland.

His side finished unbeaten away in the league this season, becoming only the fourth team in English top flight history to do so en route to a runners-up spot behind Manchester City.

While their European form on the road has been less stellar, suffering elimination from the Champions League group stage and losing the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Roma, Solskjaer feels that they can translate their league form to today's big stage.

The Norwegian said at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "These are big nights for us, it might be the stepping stone for something better to come. It's a bright future, this team is a young team, it's a team we've rebuilt over the last few years. Hopefully, this is the start of something more."

On rising to the occasion, especially as the final coincides with the birthday of legendary United boss Matt Busby, who would be 112 today if he were still alive, Solskjaer added: "Sir Alex is with us.

"We know the 26th of May is Sir Matt's birthday, but when players sign to play for Man United, they sign to win trophies.

"They accept the challenge of being the best, because this is the best club in the world so that's the pleasure of the pressure of Man United."

However, they will likely have to cope with the pressure of performing in front of Ferguson without influential skipper Harry Maguire.

The England defender has travelled with the team but Solskjaer and teammate Luke Shaw both confirmed the 28-year-old had all but lost his race to be fit after picking up ankle ligament damage earlier this month against Aston Villa.

Solskjaer said: "Harry is just going to jog up and down the sideline a bit, I reckon."

Defender Shaw added: "We're hoping he'll be available, but the main focus is for the players who are out there to enjoy the session today and be ready for tomorrow."

The bookmakers have installed United as the favourites but Villarreal cannot be taken lightly.

The Yellow Submarine are into their first European final and with Unai Emery at the helm, they have a coach who knows this competition better than anyone, having secured three successive trophies with Sevilla from 2014-16 and reaching the 2019 final with Arsenal.

Villarreal also have added incentive today. Having finished seventh in La Liga this season, the Spanish team can only play in Uefa's maiden Europa Conference League next term if they upset United.

They are unbeaten in this year's competition with 11 wins and two draws, knocking out Arsenal in the semi-finals, and defender Pau Torres intends to lead his boyhood club to their first major honour.

The Spain defender, who earlier this week was named in his country's squad for Euro 2020, alongside teammate and striker Gerard Moreno, said: "Manchester United have world-class players in all positions.

"It will be a test to measure just where Villarreal is at this moment, to see if it is prepared to achieve great things. I am one of those who thinks the final is here, that we have to prepare for it very well because we are playing against the No. 1 candidate to win the title, and that we also have time to prepare well for the final."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

VILLARREAL V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am