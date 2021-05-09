Ole may swop entire XI to keep his team fresh

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested the integrity of the Premier League's top-four race could be compromised by his side having to play three games in five days.

He admitted he may field a completely different starting line-up against Leicester on Tuesday and Liverpool two days later, after visiting Aston Villa today.

Both the Foxes, who lost 4-2 to Newcastle on Friday to remain on 63 points, and the Reds (54) are battling to qualify for the Champions League but could potentially face weakened United teams.

"One of them might not be happy because I can play a full team maybe in one, and the next 11 in the other," said Solskjaer.

"If I'm going to look after the players, I'm going to make some decisions. We cannot risk injury for players... That might affect whoever gets into the fourth position or the Champions League.

"That's not my problem. That's everyone else's problem."

Should he make sweeping changes today, goalkeeper Dean Henderson, defender Victor Lindelof and midfielder Scott McTominay are likely to be in the starting line-up. They were unused substitutes at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday, when United fell 3-2 to Roma but won 8-5 on aggregate to reach the Europa League final against Villarreal.

One player who may be rested is captain Harry Maguire - an ever-present in the top flight since his move from Leicester in 2019.

The centre-back can claim the club record for outfield players in the division, held by Gary Pallister, if he plays his 72nd consecutive full game at Villa Park.

"Harry Maguire, he's played every minute for us in the Premier League since he came," said Solskjaer. "I don't think that's possible now."

Maguire, however, remains in line to face his former club , who are in danger of fresh Champions League heartache after they missed out on the top four on the final day of last season.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said his side must "embrace the challenge" of what looks a daunting climax to their season after the home drubbing by Newcastle.

Their last three league opponents include Chelsea and Tottenham. They also have an FA Cup final against the Blues.

"We have made it a lot harder for ourselves but it is still in our hands," said Rodgers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

VILLA V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9.05pm