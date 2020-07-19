Ole fires frank rebuttal

LONDON • Manchester United and Chelsea will fight it out today for a place in the FA Cup final, but the verbal battle between the two managers had already begun before their clash at Wembley.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit back at Frank Lampard yesterday, after his Chelsea counterpart suggested that video assistant referees (VAR) have favoured the Red Devils this season.

Lampard commented on Friday how a "clear and obvious decision" went United's way a day earlier when Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha was fouled but no penalty was awarded. Jordan Ayew also saw a goal ruled out for offside in that Premier League match, which United won 2-0.

Speaking at his virtual press conference, Solskjaer suggested that his side have also been unlucky with decisions this campaign.

"It looks like there's a narrative, it looks like people want to influence whoever is making the decisions," the Norwegian said.

"I hear people talking about luck, that we've been lucky more than unlucky. But if you look at the factual decisions, if you're offside, you're offside, that's clear."

He listed incidents in which he felt his team were hard done by, describing how a late penalty against Tottenham was overturned and how Southampton's Oriol Romeu and West Ham's Mark Noble should have been sent off for rash tackles.

"So it's actually me that should be complaining that we get decisions against us," he added.

"There's a narrative there but we have to focus on our games, we let other people talk about that. I don't want to go too much into it because I might be in trouble.

"I'm pretty relaxed on these and referees are going to be making objective decisions and are not going to be influenced by any emotion in any way. So I don't think they will read (what Lampard said)."

United, who are on an impressive 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, have already beaten Chelsea three times this season.

LLL Chelsea's record against Manchester United in their three meetings this season.

The Blues were thrashed 4-0 at Old Trafford in Lampard's first Premier League game in charge. They also suffered a 2-1 loss to United in the League Cup fourth round, while Solskjaer's team extended their dominant run with a 2-0 league victory at Stamford Bridge in February.

If United were to beat the Blues again, forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial - who have each scored 22 goals in all competitions in their career-best seasons - could be key today.

"They've been together at the club for so long, there was a spell where they were challenging for the same position. But now, they play together and are starting to click," former United striker Solskjaer said.

"They know each other's strengths, weaknesses... I do more (work) with strikers than defenders, that's true. I like to join in and give them pointers and tips. We look at goalkeepers, how they stand, we do a lot of work but it is the effort from the boys."

Left-back Luke Shaw will miss the game and his replacement Brandon Williams is also doubtful after suffering a facial injury against Southampton on Monday.

Lampard has warned his side not to get distracted by talk of revenge following their poor form against United.

He said: "We've lost three, that's just a fact, but I'm not into revenge, I just want to win the game.

"They're a good team, we can all see that, but I'm not overly concerned with the games that have gone by.

"I just want to win the one in front of us."

Chelsea, also battling United for a Champions League spot, must do without France's World Cup winner N'Golo Kante.

The midfielder remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving Jorginho in the frame to sit at the base of midfield again.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN UNITED V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 12.55am