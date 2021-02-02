Ole calls for spark up front

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday ruled out the possibility of Manchester United adding to their squad on deadline day of the January transfer window.

"I can confirm there won't be anyone coming in, so don't stay up late," the Red Devils boss said. "Phil (Jones) has been recovering from a knee injury, an operation he had, he will be included on the (team) list and hopefully, he'll get his fitness back sooner rather than later and be available to play."

Solskjaer has a deep squad and has rotated his players but the impression remains that if a handful of key players do not fire, United fail to click.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has scored just once in the Premier League this year while forward Marcus Rashford is still waiting for his first league goal of 2021.

United have played brilliant football in patches this season, particularly away from home, but they have rarely looked in control of games and seem unable to stamp out costly mistakes at the back.

They host Southampton in today's top-flight game at Old Trafford and Solskjaer is expecting the visitors to try to keep things tight and hit his side on the counter.

"We wanna keep on trying to dominate games, we need a little bit of brightness, spark up the last third, take chances," added the Norwegian, who confirmed he had a full squad to choose from except for centre-back Jones.

"I expect them (the Saints) to have a similar team to what we played against (before), a strong XI, they've got many injuries over the course of the season with the football they play... I've been lucky in that respect, strong and fit and healthy squad."

On slipping three points behind leaders Manchester City (44), who also hold a game in hand, Solskjaer reiterated he was not thinking about losing ground in the title place.

"We should just focus on ourselves, take one game at a time and not talk about the title, play well, keep improving, for us it's to get momentum back on, performances and continue where we've been," he said.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta yesterday said Kieran Tierney, who has missed the last three games, and Bukayo Saka, who was absent over the weekend, will not be available for the league trip to face Wolves today due to injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's absence is also set to continue, with the skipper, who had to quarantine as per British government regulations after returning from abroad late last week from visiting his ill mother, yet to be given the green light to return to first-team action. The forward has missed their past three games.

On the transfer window, which closed yesterday, Arteta added he did not expect any "bad surprises".

Midfielder Joe Willock was yesterday in talks for a loan move to Newcastle for the rest of the season, while defender Shkodran Mustafi, whose deal expires in the summer, was in discussions regarding a permanent move to Schalke.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN UNITED V SOUTHAMPTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4.15am