Ole calls for patience

LONDON • Manchester United have spent most of the close season attempting to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The deal is still not completely dead, according to reports. But, while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would only confirm that the club are still looking to strengthen after signing just Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, he has also called for patience amid growing fan frustration.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of his team's Premier League opener at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace today, he said: "Fans will always want the best possible Man United team to watch.

"Last season we got third, which was a big step forward; everyone saw development.

"We want to take a step forward and we can go into the new season with confidence, but we're looking to give the group a boost and we're working on it.

"Of course, we've done some business with Donny, very delighted. I can't say anything about other clubs' players, can't speculate.

"We understand to get further we need to strengthen the team but let's wait and see if we manage to bring anyone in.

"I've been in dialogue with the club."

United kick off their campaign today on the back of a 14-game unbeaten run in the English top flight.

Their midfield has been bolstered by the arrival of van de Beek, but the squad remains threadbare in other areas of the field.

A weary end to their campaign a little over a month ago in the Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla exposed the squad's lack of depth.

Van de Beek's arrival apart, that problem has not been solved.

Sancho remains at Dortmund with United refusing to meet the Germans' €120 million (S$192.8 million) asking price, while there have been no reinforcements in defence ahead of a gruelling campaign that will see them return to the Champions League.

Questions also remain over whether error-prone goalkeeper David de Gea will be dropped.

Solskjaer has made one big decision by keeping faith with Harry Maguire as club captain despite the defender being handed a 21-month suspended jail sentence by a Greek court - which he has appealed - for a brawl on holiday in Mykonos.

Another big call awaits today on who to start in goal, with Dean Henderson returning after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

At the other end of the field, United have an attacking trident that could terrorise the Premier League for years to come, even if they fail to land Sancho.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood combined for 63 goals last season.

Should all three continue to improve and stay fit, United do have the firepower if fatigue does not get in the way.

Solskjaer defended both Maguire and Greenwood, who was dropped from the England squad after breaching Covid-19 protocols.

Greenwood and Manchester City's Phil Foden were forced to fly home from Iceland this month after they were caught mixing with local women in the England hotel.

"Yeah, of course I've spoken to Mason," said Solskjaer, who added that he had earlier made a request to England not to pick Greenwood as the 18-year-old needed a rest.

"The kid had a fantastic season. He's just come through.

"You come to the end of the season and we've had less than two weeks off and he's called up to the national team.

"I tried my best to give him a rest over the summer. The club asked specifically and pointed out that he should have had a rest.

"We've done whatever we can to protect him."

Greenwood has been training with United after passing coronavirus tests and the Norwegian confirmed he is in contention to feature today.

The former United forward is also confident Maguire can focus fully on football.

"Knowing Harry, he's a very strong character so hopefully he can put that apart," Solskjaer said.

"It will be in the back of his mind what's happened this summer, and apart from that you've just got to see how it develops."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V PALACE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am.