Oldies but goodies: Belgium coach Rudi Garcia lauds his leaders after win over NZ

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Belgium coach Rudi Garcia celebrates after the match as his team qualify for the World Cup round of 32.

– Belgium coach Rudi Garcia credited his senior players for leading the charge in their 5-1 rout of New Zealand at the World Cup on June 26, brushing aside criticism about the team’s veteran core earlier in the tournament.

Leandro Trossard, 31, struck twice as Belgium thrashed New Zealand to clinch top spot in Group G and advance to the round of 32. Kevin de Bruyne (34), Romelu Lukaku (33) and Alexis Saelemaekers (27) were also on the scoresheet.

Belgium finished above Egypt on goal difference after both sides ended with five points from three matches. The Belgians will next face one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Garcia told reporters that his side were more efficient than in their games against Egypt (1-1) and Iran (0-0).

“This is what the oldies did tonight, quote unquote,” he added.

“Now, we haven’t won anything yet but we moved on to the next phase, but thank goodness we had a difference of four goals and that gave us the opportunity to be first of the group.

“We can’t say that we are fully into it but we are growing into it. We’re gaining momentum. We’ll see against whom we will be playing in the round of 32, but we will relish this first victory.”

Garcia made five changes to the side who drew with Iran.

Striker Romelu Lukaku was dropped to the bench, while winger Jeremy Doku returned to the starting line-up after recovering from illness and a brief absence following the birth of his son.

Asked whether external criticism about the team’s “oldies” had been a motivation, Garcia said: “No, I did not read it, but this is what I’ve heard from France, from Belgium and this is not a source of motivation honestly.

“I trust my players and that’s why my team is the way it is right now.

“I fully trust my leaders and there’s only one thing that we can do. It’s actually happening on the pitch and so the answer happened on the pitch and I have nothing else to say.”

In the other match, Iran had a stoppage-time goal disallowed and settled for a 1-1 draw with Egypt in an intense final group game at Seattle Stadium.

Defender Shojae Khalilzadeh appeared to have scored the game-winning goal three minutes into second-half stoppage time when he found the back of the net following a flurry of shots at Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. However, after a VAR review, he was ruled to have been narrowly offside.

Iran, seeking to advance out of the group stage for the first time, finished third in the group (three points) and now must wait to learn their fate. REUTERS