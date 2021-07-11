Old guard wise to danger

LONDON • Italy's old guard Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will have the task of stopping English "youngsters" Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in the Euro 2020 final in London today.

The Juventus centre-back pairing are the only survivors of Italy's 4-0 final loss to Spain in Euro 2012, and central to the side Roberto Mancini reconstructed after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup campaign.

Chiellini's time with the national side goes back even further than Bonucci, having been a mainstay since being included in the Euro 2008 squad.

The grizzled duo were on the pitch during the low of their play-off defeat by Sweden in 2017, when they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years and are relishing being part of a rejuvenation in what could be their final international tournament.

"The will to rebuild was immense. We managed to transform the disappointment into enthusiasm and the desire to do well," said captain Chiellini, who turns 37 next month and hinted in May this would likely be his final run-out in the famous blue jersey.

"It is a dream that we have cultivated in the last three years, we carry it with us. The coach instilled it in our heads until it became reality.

"At the beginning when he said we had to think about winning the European Championship, we too thought he was crazy. Instead, we managed to get there and now the last centimetre is missing."

In Italy's new-look side, Chiellini and 34-year-old Bonucci, who between them boast 219 caps, are the wall that England must get past.

The duo have cultivated their partnership during a decade together at Juventus, apart from a brief season-long spell Bonucci spent at AC Milan three years ago.

"Chiellini and Bonucci are two monsters, monumental," said 2006 World Cup winner Andrea Barzagli, the third pillar in Juventus' famed "BBC" (Bonucci, Barzagli, Chiellini) backline until he retired in 2019.

"They are the cornerstone of the national team. They still play at a very high level and then, when you need someone to do the barking."

In 2018, then Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho lauded the pair, saying they could give "a masterclass in defending at Harvard University" after his side fell to a Champions League loss in Turin.

Bonucci, one of two Italian outfield players to have started all six games here, said: "Mourinho's compliments pleased us, they make us think of how much good we had done in our career. (But) every game, you have to prove you are strong, a team."

Despite being international centurions, he and his partner are still seeking their first trophy with Italy, whose first and only European Championship trophy was in 1968.

They will have to strain every sinew and use all their experience if they are to keep out England captain Harry Kane, scorer of four goals at Euro 2020, and fellow forward Raheem Sterling, who has three strikes here, including two winners. Kane and Sterling are experienced pros at 27 and 26 respectively but are still comparatively much younger than the centre-backs.

The third of England's attacking front line is expected to be either Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden or Jadon Sancho - all 21 or younger.

Sterling and whoever plays either side of Kane will have bags of pace, and that will be a big test for Chiellini and Bonucci.

But both players have never relied on speed throughout their careers, using their positioning to get the better of opposition attackers.

"Youngsters against old men," said Bonucci on framing today's final. "In the last three matches, we've been lucky to come up against the three best strikers in the world. It's just an added motivation not to concede anything.

"Playing at their home does not scare us. The rest is just chatter."

Chiellini said: "(Kane) is a player that I have always liked very much. But England is not only him, they have exceptional players on the flanks. Their bench alone could win the European Championship... It will be a great match because we too have great quality."

Whatever the outcome at Wembley, it will not have an impact on their friendship, which is as tight off the pitch as it is on it.

"We finish the 12th and meet again on the 14th to go on holidays together," said Bonucci. "That says it all about our relationship on and off the pitch."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE