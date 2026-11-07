Leeds super-sub Okafor strikes to end Tottenham’s winning run

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Substitute Noah Okafor was the match-winner, making an almost immediate impact after being introduced by Leeds boss Daniel Farke in the 77th minute.

LEEDS – Leeds rode their luck to beat in-form Tottenham 1-0 on Nov 7, benefiting from a controversial decision to allow Jayden Bogle to stay on the pitch after an ugly tackle on Mathys Tel.

Substitute Noah Okafor was the match-winner, making an almost immediate impact after being introduced by Leeds boss Daniel Farke in the 77th minute.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Okafor said of his impact just 97 seconds after coming on: “All I want is to help the team as much as I can… happy about the goal but more happy with the three points.”

The home team started brightly and Spurs breathed a sigh of relief in the early minutes when VAR ruled that Mateus Fernandes had not handled the ball in the penalty area.

As the first half wore on the visitors established themselves, though clear chances were at a premium.

Leeds got the benefit of a contentious decision about 10 minutes before the break when Bogle caught Tel’s trailing ankle with his studs, leaving the Tottenham winger writhing on the ground in pain.

After a lengthy VAR check no action was taken against Bogle, who was not even booked for the challenge, but Tel was forced off a few minutes later, hobbling off to be replaced by Dominic Solanke.

Farke told TNT Sports after the game that he “knows (Bogle) does nothing with a bad intention” and wished Tel a speedy recover.

Leeds had two big chances early in the second half as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header was blocked by Solanke before Nico Elvedi nodded wide on the follow-up.

Calvert-Lewin then burst forward again but opted to pass to Ao Tanaka rather than shooting and the Japanese international skied his shot.

Leeds were now on the front foot and Antonin Kinsky produced a wonderful stop after Sean Longstaff’s swivel and shot.

But they got the goal their pressure deserved in the 79th minute.

Harry Wilson, another substitute, controlled the ball and played it into the path of Okafor, who gave Kinsky no chance.

Spurs came agonisingly close to an equaliser but goalkeeper James Trafford made a brilliant save from Jan Paul van Hecke’s header.

“We are very happy against an in-form Tottenham side” said Farke. “The second half it was never in doubt… we missed a few chances but we were relentless”

The German praised his side’s “commitment” and “unity” and added: “I think we found a good balance today… it’s good to have the winning feeling back in the dressing room, so credit to my boys.”

The result ends Tottenham’s run of three straight league wins while it was the first victory in six games for Leeds, who climbed to eighth in the table. AFP