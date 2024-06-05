Ogbonna leaves West Ham after nine-year stay

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Luton Town - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 11, 2024 West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna applauds fans as he is substituted REUTERS/Tony Obrien/File Photo
West Ham United centre back Angelo Ogbonna is leaving the club after nine years in east London, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Italy international made 201 Premier League appearances for the club and was part of their Europa Conference League-winning side last year.

The former Juventus player struggled with several injuries during his time at West Ham, including a cruciate ligament tear suffered in 2021 that kept him out for almost a year.

"When he was not playing, Ogbonna was always a willing supporter of the club's community work," West Ham said in a statement. "He will always be a beloved member of the West Ham United family." REUTERS

