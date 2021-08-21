Nuno urges Spurs to bounce back after shock Pacos loss

LONDON • Manager Nuno Espirito Santo said his Tottenham side had squandered their early-season "feel-good factor" when they were stunned 1-0 by Pacos de Ferreira in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.

Four days after the high of beating English champions Manchester City 1-0 in their Premier League opener, Spurs were laid low in the inaugural third-tier Uefa competition at the tiny home ground of the Portuguese club, which had a capacity under 10,000.

Despite making 11 changes to the team that upset City, the visitors still should have had enough to see off the hosts, but a Lucas Silva strike just before half-time proved to be the winner and Nuno was not impressed by what he saw.

"Not good, not good," he said. "First half, we lost too many passes - and the goal came from that - we were imbalanced. But not a good performance, honestly, not a good performance.

"Nobody likes to lose a game or not play good. The feel-good factor disappears. This is football.

"It is up and down but now you realise that this is the situation, they have to bounce back. This is what we are going to do."

England captain Harry Kane missed the first two matches of the season amid continued speculation about his future, but Nuno confirmed the striker would soon be back training with the full squad.

"He trained today," said the Portuguese, who was appointed in the summer after leaving Wolves. "He trained with the group of players that stayed in England.

"He trained well and he is going to train tomorrow.

"And when we return, he will join all the players and work (with) the group."

Kane has been a transfer target for City, with manager Pep Guardiola saying that it was up to Tottenham to make the move happen.

0 Shots on target by Tottenham, while Pacos de Ferreira had three.

With the transfer window closing only on Aug 31, the protracted transfer could still go through, but Spurs' second-highest goal scorer of all time (221 strikes) looks set to make his first appearance of the season at Molineux tomorrow.

Spurs visit Wolves in the Premier League in what will be a first return for Nuno to his former club, before hosting Pacos in the return leg of the qualifying tie next Thursday.

Nuno's men are still favourites to overhaul the one-goal deficit and progress to the Europa Conference League proper, but former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara has given the competition short shrift.

There is very little incentive on offer - the winner earns only a place in the Europa League and €5 million (S$79.5 million) in prize money - leading the pundit to call it "the dog and duck cup".

"We go get beat by a chocolate bar," he told talkSport. "Ferrero Rocher 1 Spurs 0, embarrassing.

"But I could not care less. Who wants to be in it anyway?"

