Nuno upbeat with Kane set to face revitalised Watford

LONDON • Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is expecting a tough match at home against Watford today, despite facing weaker opponents who earned promotion last season following their relegation after five consecutive campaigns in the Premier League.

The Hornets dropped down to the second-tier Championship at the end of the 2019-20 season under Nigel Pearson, but have since been revitalised by new Spanish coach Xisco, winning one of their two league games.

"All of us know Watford pretty well and they've been able to keep the core of the squad and they have good players, a manager that has new ideas. We see Watford as a tough opponent," Nuno said.

"We have a lot of material to analyse, even from the previous season in the Championship. The players are basically the same and the attitude of the team is clear. They are very competitive."

Spurs have won their first two league games and their manager also said on Friday that he was pleased with how the club had handled the recent speculation over the future of Harry Kane, after the striker confirmed on Wednesday that he would be staying.

The England captain was linked with a move to Manchester City, but the transfer never materialised and he said that he is "100 per cent" focused on helping Spurs achieve success this term.

"We've been able to deal well with outside things that you cannot control (and with) the press and the rumours and the expectations," Nuno added.

"We have been able to deal pretty well with the situation (by) creating a shield that protects us, realising that there's some things that we cannot control."

Kane scored twice in Tottenham's 3-0 play-off win over Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, which secured a place in the group stage of Uefa's inaugural Europa Conference League competition, and Nuno said he was in regular contact with his captain.

"We speak on a daily basis," he said. "The message is (the same) for everyone. Let's get ready to help the team."

Kane is expected to join Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura in a three-man attack today, while Dele Alli could play in an advanced midfield role.

Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers will both be absent due to injuries, while Tanguy Ndombele will not be involved amid speculation surrounding his future.

REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V WATFORD

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9pm