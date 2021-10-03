Nuno hopes Spurs have regained confidence

LONDON • Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has brushed off criticism amid his team's decline in form and vowed to turn their fortunes around ahead of today's English Premier League home game with Aston Villa.

The Portuguese, who joined in the summer after Spurs spent months looking for a replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho, has come under scrutiny after the hosts suffered three successive three-goal losses in the top flight.

Just a month ago, Nuno was awarded Manager of the Month for August - they were top of the table then - but have now dropped to 12th.

But, in football, things can turn around just as easily and the former Wolves boss is staying optimistic he can pull Spurs out of this rut.

Asked whether this was the toughest period of his career, Nuno said: "Criticism is something that we as professionals have to be ready for.

"I understand the criticism but it's not my focus. My focus is on preparing the team, finding solutions to help the players.

"During my career, I have had a lot of criticism, I've had a lot of praise and nothing has changed. I keep being the same person."

Thrashing Slovenian minnows Mura in midweek is not going to matter much in the greater scheme of things but Nuno hopes his players will be able to regain some confidence, starting with the Villa game.

"It (the win) doesn't erase all the problems that we have, but it's easier with the confidence that we have, the good mood to prepare, to recover better," he said, before adding that Steven Bergwijn, Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon would miss the game because of injury.

Villa are coming off an impressive league win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

But visiting boss Dean Smith will not read too much into the floundering form of Nuno's side.

"They have a very good squad and I have an awful lot of respect," he said.

"We are not firing on all cylinders yet, the players know that. There is still an awful lot that we can work towards."

Villa will be without Trezeguet, Keinan Davis, Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey.

REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V ASTON VILLA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9pm