Nunez tipped to take off shortly

LONDON - It is still early days in the season, and former England striker Darren Bent believes that Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will soon start scoring regularly for the Reds, despite his slow start to the domestic campaign.

The Uruguay striker, signed for £85 million (S$138.3 million) in the summer, has missed three Premier League games after being banned for a red card against Crystal Palace in August.

He has scored just one goal so far - in the 2-2 opening-day draw with Fulham.

Comparatively, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has set the English top flight on fire, with 10 goals in six matches.

Bent, however, feels that Nunez should not be underestimated.

"He's probably got off to a slower start and the headbutt against Crystal Palace won't help things. But he has shown that he's super sharp," said talkSport pundit Bent on Tuesday, as quoted by website Rousing The Kop.

"He's only played three games and got a goal so at least he's hit the ground running. He did score in the Community Shield against Man City, he is a real livewire, but it's going to take time.

"We've seen big strikers who have big reputations in other countries come to the Premier League and struggle. I think he's in a side that will create chances for him. I think eventually he will start scoring goals, but he just hasn't got off to the most electric start."

On Wednesday, Nunez will face a different challenge in the Champions League as the Reds travel to Naples for their Group A opener against Napoli, who have a prolific scorer of their own in 21-year-old Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Last season, Nunez scored six goals in 10 appearances for Benfica in the elite club competition and he will be looking to get his European campaign off to a good start.

Six-time European champions Liverpool, however, are facing a midfield injury crisis and Fabio Carvalho is the latest to be in doubt.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is already without Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson, so loanee Arthur Melo could come in for his debut at Napoli.

Liverpool are lying in seventh in the Premier League and have failed to win all three of their away games.

Klopp will be wary of his side's results on the road, but he can also take confidence in the fact that the Reds had won all six of their Champions League away games last season en route to a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the final.

Liverpool and Napoli met in the group stage of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 Champions League campaigns - with Klopp's men losing both games in Naples.

Napoli will be counting on Georgian winger Kvaratskhelia, the name on Napoli fans' lips thanks to a stunning start to life in Italy.

He has been nicknamed "Kvaradona" - after the late Napoli legend Diego Maradona - after scoring four times and setting up another goal in the first five Serie A fixtures.

"When you see him walk about he's all floppy like he's on springs, but when you give him the ball he knows how to move," said his coach Luciano Spalletti.

"He's got a quality in how he strikes the ball and brings down anything you throw at him."

He will be leading Napoli's bid for a big win in their clash at the Stadio Maradona, especially as Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is a doubt with a muscle problem.

Winger Hirving Lozano is out and he is joined in the treatment room by midfielder Diego Demme.

AFP

NAPOLI V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am