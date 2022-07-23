Nunez silences critics with four-goal display

LEIPZIG • It may have just been a friendly, but Jurgen Klopp is convinced that the Pandora's box has opened after new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez's four-goal haul in a 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig on Thursday.

The Reds brought the Uruguay striker to Anfield from Benfica last month for a transfer fee which could rise to a club-record £85 million (S$141 million).

Despite netting 34 goals last season for the Portuguese giants, Nunez has big boots to fill as the replacement for Sadio Mane, who has left for Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old was criticised by some supporters after failing to score in Liverpool's first pre-season games against Manchester United in Bangkok and Crystal Palace in Singapore.

But he showed the predatory instincts that has made him one of the biggest commodities after coming on at half-time against Leipzig.

The visitors were leading 1-0 thanks to a Mohamed Salah goal before it became the Nunez show. He first scored a penalty, then netted both from distance and close range before finishing off a brilliant counter-attack, leading his teammates and Klopp to rave about his all-action display.

Defender Joel Matip said: "I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him (in the dressing room). Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in - I think it will be really difficult for our opponents."

Klopp added: "That's the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. He's a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he's a really good one."

Elsewhere, Manchester United's new manager, Erik ten Hag, yesterday reiterated his desire to bring in more reinforcements before the start of the new English Premier League season in two weeks' time.

Former United forward Jesse Lingard, who was released on a free transfer, on Thursday signed for Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal, with the newly promoted club reportedly paying him £200,000 a week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS