Nunez a doubt for Liverpool's trip to Arsenal

Top of the table Liverpool could be without forward Darwin Nunez for their crunch Premier League clash at Arsenal this weekend, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 4-1 on Wednesday and Nunez played the full 90 minutes, but Klopp said that he left the ground in a protective boot afterwards.

"I don't know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful," Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at The Emirates.

"He only took the boot off after the game because he didn't want to see it before, he knew there was something, so he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.

"Nothing broke, x-ray clear, but swollen. We have to see if he can get this foot back in the boot or not." REUTERS