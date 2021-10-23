Nov 24 verdict for Benzema sex tape trial

•VERSAILLES • Lawyers for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema yesterday dismissed charges against him over an attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape, saying the prosecution had been driven by media interest in the case. A verdict following the three-day trial will be announced on Nov 24.

On the last day of hearings, held in Versailles outside Paris, Benzema's lawyers claimed the prosecution had failed to provide evidence to convict the footballer of complicity in an attempt to blackmail.

"One can ask what really interests French people in this case? Sex? Money? Football? Not the judicial element in any case," lawyer Antoine Vey told the court, adding that the prosecution's case had been built around Valbuena's "feelings".

Addressing the judge, he added: "It's never too late to do some law. You are the final safeguard."

Benzema's other lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, criticised a "media-judicial circus".

The prosecution demanded a 10-month suspended sentence on Thursday and a fine of €75,000 (S$117,000) for the 33-year-old, who has not appeared during the trial due to "professional reasons".

Benzema, who is expected to play against Barcelona in the La Liga Clasico tomorrow, is one of five people on trial over the 2015 extortion attempt over a sexually explicit video that was stolen from Valbuena's mobile phone.

Testifying on the opening day of the trial on Wednesday, Valbuena said the affair - which saw him and Benzema excluded from the national team - had left him "frightened" and fearing for his career.

Benzema claims he was only trying to help his fellow player when he approached him about the sex tape in October 2015 and told him he could help him find someone to "manage" the issue of the video.

Prosecutors claim he was working with the other accused. In a wiretapped conversation, he told the friend - who is accused of acting as a middleman for the suspected blackmailers - that "he's not taking us seriously". But his lawyer said yesterday the exchange showed Benzema was "not an example of total contrition" during the conversation. "We never said he was being kind... but it is not a criminal offence," Vey told the court.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE