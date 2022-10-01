Nov 24 date for fans to see, touch Dortmund players

German giants Borussia Dortmund promise that Singapore football fans will have opportunities to rub shoulders with their players, who will be here for an exhibition match with Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Lion City Sailors during the mid-season World Cup break which starts in November.

The two sides announced details of the game - on Nov 24 at the Jalan Besar Stadium - at a press conference at the Sailors' training centre on Friday.

"We won't separate ourselves," said Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer.

"We will offer public training sessions and, when the supporters are interested to meet and greet the players at the hotel or somewhere else, it is not only allowed, we wish (for) it.

"Because if the people don't get the feeling for the players and for the club, how will they become supporters of the club?

"This closeness, the opportunity to touch and feel the club, is very important."

While the Dortmund squad will likely be missing stars like German internationals Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck, as well as England's Jude Bellingham - all set to feature at the Nov 20-Dec 18 Qatar World Cup - fans here might still be able to get up close and personal with the likes of up-and-coming players like Turkish midfielder Salih Ozcan and 17-year-old prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko.

This aim to bring fans closer to players, explained Sailors chief executive officer Chew Chun-Liang, is part of the reason for the choice of venue, as well as the affordable ticket pricing.

Tickets for the game are priced from $25 for adults and $13 for youth and senior citizens and are available on Sistic.

The Sailors' SPL tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for youth and senior citizens.

When asked if the 55,000-capacity National Stadium was considered before the clubs decided on the more modest 6,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium, Chew explained: "The compactness of having the fans very near the pitch (at Jalan Besar) was very important...

"(The National Stadium) is a good venue but the pitch and the fans are quite far apart."

Chew added that Cramer had also attended an SPL match at Jalan Besar - where Sailors have played their home games this season with their Bishan Stadium home ground still undergoing upgrading works - and was thrilled with the atmosphere generated.