Not yet at 100% despite victory

They have never won Asean football's premier tournament despite reaching the final of the AFF Championship five times, but Indonesia sent a warning to the title contenders by swatting aside Cambodia 4-2 in their Suzuki Cup opener yesterday.

The last team to take the pitch at this edition, the Indonesians displayed their attacking prowess in an entertaining Group B affair before 673 ticketed fans at the Bishan Stadium.

The result was impressive given the restrictions placed on the current team. In a repeat of the 2016 edition, coach Shin Tae-yong was allowed to select only two players from any one club as the Indonesian league, Liga 1, is still ongoing.

That meant a few big names like Ilija Spasojevic, the current top scorer in the league, and Persib Bandung star midfielder Marc Klok were left out, and several unproven youngsters were called up instead. In the 30-man squad, only skipper Evan Dimas and centre-backs Fachrudin Aryanto and Victor Igbonefo have more than 10 official caps to their names.

The Indonesians defied the restrictions to reach the 2016 final and will be hoping for a repeat this year, spurred on by their young squad's fearless display at Bishan.

They were quick off the blocks, with their quick, penetrative play punishing an apathetic Cambodia.

The Indonesians took only four minutes to open the scoring, with Rachmat Irianto giving his side the lead with a perfect header from Dimas' corner.

Dimas then got on the score-sheet in the 17th minute before Irianto scored his second goal in the 33rd minute.

Ramai Rumakiek scored Indonesia's fourth in the 54th minute.

Cambodia's goals came from Yue Safy and Prak Mony Udom in the 37th and 60th minutes respectively.

Indonesia coach Shin said that there was still more to come from his young team.

He said: "In terms of our defensive line, we need to make sure we are stronger. The two goals we conceded showed a lack of concentration that we need to work on.

"As for our attack today, although we scored four goals, it was not even close to the 100 per cent we could show. We will go back and have a chat on how to be better for the upcoming matches."

In the night's earlier fixture, Johor Darul Takzim winger Safawi Rasid scored the tournament's first hat-trick as he helped Malaysia to a 4-0 win over Laos, which meant that the Harimau Malaya now have six points after two wins in two matches.

Safawi's goals in the seventh, 34th and 80th minutes meant that he now leads the scoring chart on four goals after also netting in the 3-1 win over Cambodia on Monday.

Despite the victory, the Malaysians were not in joyous mood. It is understood that four players in the squad of 24 are in isolation at the team hotel after testing positive for Covid-19.

Winger Akhyar Rashid, Man of the Match in their Group B opener against Cambodia, and defender Quentin Cheng tested positive yesterday.

Goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid and forward Faisal Halim returned positive tests last Sunday.

Malaysia will face defending champions Vietnam on Sunday while Laos take on Indonesia.

THE NEW PAPER

SUZUKI CUP 2020

TOMORROW (GROUP A)

Timor-Leste v Philippines

5.30pm, National Stadium

Thailand v Myanmar

8.30pm, National Stadium

SUNDAY (GROUP B)

Laos v Indonesia

5.30pm, Bishan Stadium

Vietnam v Malaysia

8.30pm, Bishan Stadium

TUESDAY (GROUP A)

Philippines v Thailand

5.30pm, National Stadium

Singapore v Timor-Leste

8.30pm, National Stadium

All on meWatch Ch01 & on demand