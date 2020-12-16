'Not time to hide' as Arteta upbeat tide will turn soon

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is ready to "take the bullets" for the club's dismal form in the Premier League and urged his players to put everything on the line to arrest their "blip".

The Spaniard has faced calls for his sacking after Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Burnley condemned Arsenal to their poorest start to a season since 1974.

Arsenal have lost their last four home league games - their worst sequence since 1959 - and another defeat at the Emirates Stadium against Southampton today would pile further pressure on Arteta.

He was given a vote of confidence by Arsenal technical director Edu on Monday, but admitted he had to shoulder the responsibility for the team's five-match winless run in the league.

Adamant he still retains the backing of his players, Arteta told reporters yesterday: "My feeling is yes. When I see the reaction and the way they try, there's not one bit that worries me that they're not trying their best, that's for sure."

Languishing in 15th place after seven defeats in their first 12 league games, Arsenal are closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

But Arteta is not concerned that Arsenal now face an unthinkable relegation battle and is confident that results will turn soon.

"I want to think that we are in a blip, losing football matches makes me believe that but we need to start to win," he said.

"Because just dropping and dropping down the table is not the situation we want to be in. But this is our reality right now and we have to face it being brave, fighting and no one giving up or anything.

"It's not time to hide, it's time to put your face and your body on the line and at the moment, I'm sorry, but we have to take the bullets."

Arteta added that he accepted that he bore "maximum responsibility" for the bad results.

"At the end of the day you have to win football matches... So my chest is here and hit me, guys."

The game today will be played behind closed doors after the capital was placed in the toughest tier of Covid-19 restrictions.

Arsenal were among the 10 Premier League clubs who were allowed to welcome back 2,000 fans earlier this month. But the British government said on Monday that London was moved to Tier 3, citing an exponential rise in infection rates.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ARSENAL V SOUTHAMPTON

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228 tomorrow, 2am