Not so special Verona outing for Mourinho

ROME • Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat since returning to coach in Italy as his Roma side were beaten 3-2 by Hellas Verona in a thrilling Serie A encounter on Sunday.

A stunning volley from Verona captain Marco Faraoni proved decisive, ending Roma's 100 per cent start to the Serie A season while earning his side their first win of the campaign.

Roma appeared to be on course for another three points in the pouring Veneto rain after Lorenzo Pellegrini had given the visitors a half-time lead with a sublime back-heel flick.

However, the game swung in the home side's favour early in the second half as goals from Antonin Barak and Gianluca Caprari edged Verona 2-1 in front.

Ivan Ilic's own goal as he beat Roma striker Tammy Abraham to a cross levelled things up in the 58th minute, before Verona again took the lead five minutes later through Faraoni.

Roma piled on the pressure but were left frustrated to sit third in the standings on nine points, one behind joint-leaders Inter and AC Milan.

"We didn't play very well, we didn't adapt well to their way of playing," the former Tottenham manager, who was sacked by Spurs last term, told broadcaster DAZN.

"We lost many individual duels. I need the videos, I need a few hours to better understand what happened."

Verona moved out of the bottom three and up to 14th as new coach Igor Tudor got off to the perfect start after replacing Eusebio di Francesco in midweek.

The visitors had been riding a high after winning the first six games of a season for only the third time in Roma's history, but Mourinho admitted his project was a work in progress as Verona beat his side for the first time in Serie A in almost 25 years.

"I knew their qualities, even before the change in coach," he added. "And when there's a coaching change there's often a reaction mentally, it can happen."

In Turin, Juventus were left floundering in the bottom three after a 1-1 draw with Milan kept them still searching for a first league win this season.

The Old Lady, still reeling from the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, are 18th with just two points from four games with only Cagliari and Salernitana propping them up.

It could have been worse as Milan could have won the match in the dying moments, only for Juve's Wojciech Szczesny to pull off a point-blank save to deny Pierre Kalulu.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri, who returned in the summer after a two-year exile from football, raged at his players afterwards, saying: "Evidently, we need to make more progress. A lot more."

