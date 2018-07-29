Not just 'a guy with gloves'

Goalkeepers seldom find themselves in the limelight - unless they make superlative saves like Belgium's Thibaut Courtois at the World Cup in Russia, or commit glaring mistakes like Liverpool's Loris Karius in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid last season.

It is also worth noting that no goalkeeper has been voted the best player on the planet while only one, Russian legend Lev Yashin in 1963, has won the European accolade.

However, the man between the sticks has in recent years taken on an increasingly pivotal role, as coaches eye goalkeepers who suit their preferred playing styles.

A case in point is Ederson, who was signed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola last year because of his ability to play from the back and launch attacks with his goal kicks.

The value of custodians has also skyrocketed. Liverpool splashed out a world-record £65 million (S$116 million) on Alisson just two weeks ago.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is delighted that players in his position are now getting the respect they deserve.

Speaking yesterday at a media session at Mandarin Oriental, the Slovenian, 25, said: "I think previously they didn't recognise so much the (importance of a) goalkeeper.

"The goalkeeper is an important part of the team and not just one guy with gloves.

"In a match, everything starts from the back so I am happy the goalkeepers are getting the recognition that they deserve."

The 1.89m Oblak has earned a reputation for keeping clean sheets since his arrival in LaLiga four years ago. Last season, he kept the opposition at bay in 22 of his 37 games for Atletico. In 116 domestic games, he has 68 clean sheets.

It is perhaps no idle talk that Chelsea have reportedly made Oblak their top target if Courtois departs for Spanish giants Real.

Oblak was also linked to Liverpool before they signed Alisson, but the English Premier League side's manager Jurgen Klopp revealed last week that the shot-stopper's buyout clause proved too expensive.

Oblak confirmed yesterday that the release clause in his contract was set at €100 million (S$160 million). He did not want to comment on transfer speculation, preferring to focus on preparations for the new season with Los Rojiblancos.

"I don't speak about other clubs... As long as I am with Atletico, I can only speak about them," he said.

Despite the departure of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Oblak refused to rule out Real as contenders for the LaLiga title this season.

Oblak, who counts Arsenal's Petr Cech, Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Buffon and Spaniard Iker Casillas as his idols, said: "Ronaldo is gone (from Real) and he is one of the best players in their history.

"They lose an important piece, but I am sure they are going to replace him with a great player.

"It's difficult to speak about Real before the season starts because we have to wait and see what they do before the window closes."