Not even rugby tackles can stop Messi and Co

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi came in for some rough treatment on Tuesday, but perhaps that was the only way relegation-haunted Leganes hoped to limit his influence at the Nou Camp.

But despite the rugby tackles employed to stop the hosts from playing their customary brand of free-flowing football, Barcelona were not to be denied, running out 2-0 winners in La Liga.

Messi was first hauled to the ground before the break by Unai Bustinza, who wrapped two arms around his waist, although the defender got away with the foul.

However, the Leganes skipper was penalised when he tried the same trick again in the second half and Messi converted the resulting penalty for his 26th goal in all competitions and 699th in total.

The 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati had earlier given Barca the lead, continuing his breakthrough maiden season with a fifth goal in eight league starts.

While Leganes had the better chances in the opening period - Miguel-Angel Guerrero's strike was cleared off the line before another shot was denied by the woodwork - Barcelona ultimately ground out the win.

"We had a bit of luck at the beginning," admitted coach Quique Setien.

"I knew it was going to be difficult. Unless you have the fortune of scoring early and opening the game up, it will be complicated.

"We started well, but then lost the ball a lot and gave them a chance. They could have scored, but then we controlled things... it's not easy to open up space. We don't yet have that subtlety with the ball."

Despite the rather underwhelming performance against the bottom side, Barcelona restored their five-point lead over Real Madrid (59), though Zinedine Zidane's men can reduce the gap with a victory over Valencia today.

Setien's men, too, can expect sterner tests than Leganes, starting with a trip to third-placed Sevilla tomorrow and he was unhappy Gerard Pique may miss the trip after requiring stitches following a nasty challenge.

699

Career goals Lionel Messi has scored.

"It split his shinpad," he said of the gash. "We hope it's not serious."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE