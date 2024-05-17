Not a foregone conclusion that Manchester City will be champions, say former EPL stars

SINGAPORE – While many are expecting Manchester City to cruise to a record fourth straight Premier League title on May 19, two former players Shaun Wright-Phillips and Luis Garcia are begging to differ.

City, who host ninth-placed West Ham United, will be crowned champions if they match Arsenal’s result against Everton, but Wright-Phillips, who played for City, Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers, feels it might not be so straightforward.

The 42-year-old has had first-hand experience of almost throwing a spanner in the works of the title favourites. On the final day of the 2011-12 season, he turned out for a relegation-threatened QPR side, who were expected to be steamrollered by the title-chasing Citizens.

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the second half, QPR were 2-1 up heading into stoppage time. What followed were moments etched in Premier League history as Edin Dzeko equalised before Sergio Aguero gave City a dramatic 3-2 lead that brought the roof down at Etihad Stadium.

The result helped City lift their first Premier League title, pipping rivals Manchester United on goal difference.

Speaking to the media at broadcaster StarHub’s Ubi office on May 17, Wright-Phillips said: “They (City) should have been smoking QPR but they were losing the game in the last minutes so if they do not go into that game with the right mentality and attitude, it can easily go wrong because this is the Premier League.”

Wright-Phillips, who made over 200 appearances for City from 1999-2005 and 2008-2011, singled out the attacking trio of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Michail Antonio as the Hammers’ dangermen.

The former England international added: “For QPR, with the possibility of relegation, the focus was on having to win whereas West Ham are safe so they will be playing with a certain amount of freedom which can normally bring out the best in a lot of players.

“There is no pressure on them, they have nothing to worry about and it’s David Moyes’ last game. With Kudus, Antonio and Bowen, on their day, it is enough to cause anybody problems in the Premier League. For me, I don’t think it will be an easy game (for City).”

Garcia, who scored 30 goals in 121 games for Liverpool from 2004 to 2007, agreed that it will be far from predictable and suggested that Arsenal too won’t have it easy against the Toffees.

The 45-year-old Spaniard said: “Their mentality (West Ham and Everton) is going to be to want to win the game for their supporters and end the season on a high.”

The duo are in town for StarHub’s Football for All Carnival on May 19 at Marina Bay Sands, where at least 8,000 fans are expected. All 10 matches on the final day of the season will be shown.