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Norway's Haaland on the bench, France striker Mbappe to start last group match

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FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 26 - Norway striker Erling Haaland was left on the bench against France in the World Cup Group I match on Friday with both teams having qualified for the knockout stages.

• France forward Kylian Mbappe was included with assistant coach Guy Stephan, who is stepping in for Didier Deschamps, making four changes to their starting team.

• Norway coach Stale Solbakken rotated more heavily, with 10 changes, as he looks to rest players ahead of their knockout stage match next week.

• France are without coach Deschamps who flew home to attend his mother's funeral.

Lineups:

Norway: Egil Selvik; Leo Ostigard, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Patrick Berg; Kristian Thorstvedt, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb, Fredrik Aursnes; Jorgen Strand Larsen;

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue; Ousmane Dembele. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.