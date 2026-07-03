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Norway shirts in short supply at home ahead of World Cup clash with Brazil

VANCOUVER – Sitting beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino as her side beat Ivory Coast at the World Cup on June 3 0, Norway football federation president Lise Klaveness was wearing the hottest fashion item of the summer back home – the team’s red shirt.

Klaveness wore the jersey under her blazer as she watched Erling Haaland’s late goal send Norway through to a last-16 clash with Brazil on July 5 , but problems with deliveries have meant thousands of supporters back home are still scrambling to buy the shirt.

“There has been such a great demand for kits, and I think we have all felt that,” Klaveness said following their win.

“Whether it is demand that has surprised or the production of shirts (that is the problem), we’ll have to find out.”

Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported that shops lucky enough to get hold of the popular kits had long queues, and that their shelves were being cleared in minutes by fans eager to get behind their team as they take part in their first men’s World Cup since 1998.

“It’s a completely crazy demand, it’s the sickest thing I’ve ever seen, it’s fantastic,” Oslo sports store manager Anders Lilleberg told TV2.

“It’s sad to not be able to offer everyone who wants a Norway shirt one – after all, we want to offer as many football items as possible that our customers want – but you can only sell the ones you have.”

Norway wore the red home shirt against Iraq and France at the World Cup, a white kit against Ivory Coast and a black jersey against Senegal.

With elite striker Haaland leading the line, there is also a huge demand from outside the country.

“It’s a luxury problem, but a luxury problem we have to solve,” Klaveness said. REUTERS