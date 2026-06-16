Norway PM gives press briefing while jogging ahead of World Cup opener

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June 15 - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere gave a press briefing with a difference ahead of his country's opening World Cup match against Iraq in Boston on Tuesday, going for a jog with his country's media, tightly shadowed by bodyguards and American Secret Service agents.

Invited to attend the game by FIFA and Norwegian FA president Lise Klaveness, the sprightly 65-year-old wore a Norway training top and shorts as he and the travelling media corps hit the streets, answering questions as he went with Secret Service personnel following on foot and on bicycles.

"This is a nice trip to go on, one that is not primarily about work, but about a side of the job that is very exciting," Stoere told reporters.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Labour leader, who took office in October 2021, pushed the strength of the collective as he assessed Norway's chances in Group I, where they will take on Iraq, Senegal and France in their first World Cup finals since 1998.

"We have always had good players. We have them now too, very good players, but if they don't work as a team, even the best players can fail," Stoere said.

That said, Norway boast one of the biggest names in the game in striker Erling Haaland, who is by far the best-known player in Stale Solbakken's squad.

"He is the best striker in the world, you can't fool your way into that position. It's spectacular. He has become a megastar, he is in the same league as the very best," Stoere enthused.

The prime minister revealed that he would be travelling home directly after the Iraq game, and couldn't resist offering one last word of advice to the team as they make their final preparations.

"Individual players score goals, but teams win matches," he said. REUTERS