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Norway pin hopes on Erling Haaland against Brazil in World Cup last 16

Norway's Erling Haaland during a training session ahead of the match against Brazil.

EAST RUTHERFORD – Erling Haaland has feasted on defences throughout the World Cup, and Norway will need their talismanic striker at his ruthless best if they are to topple Brazil in Sunday’s last-16 clash.

Haaland’s late winner against Ivory Coast – his fifth goal at the tournament – secured Norway’s first victory in a World Cup knockout game, marking a memorable return to the global stage after a 28-year absence.

Now they are hoping to repeat their famous 1998 group-stage victory over five-time world champions Brazil and earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Haaland may have rated Norway’s chances of defeating Brazil as “very small” but history offers encouragement. The Norwegians have never lost to the Selecao, with two wins and two draws from their four previous meetings.

Coach Stale Solbakken was a midfielder in the squad when Norway beat Brazil 2-1 to reach the knockout phase almost three decades ago before exiting in the last 16.

“Brazil are favourites, of course they are, but we are hopeful that we will give them a match, and we are not playing the game for fun – we are playing to win the game and to reach the quarter-finals,” he said.

“It’s possible, but it’s very difficult.”

But Solbakken believes he has “the greatest goalscorer in the world” at his disposal in Haaland. The Manchester City star has scored in his last 13 competitive internationals, netting 25 times during that run.

“It’s amazing to have him in the team, we’re lucky to have him and it’s just about giving him as many opportunities as possible,” said Norway captain Martin Odegaard.

Brazil have a trump card of their own in Vinicius Junior, whose four goals at the tournament have made him the team’s leading scorer and most influential player.

He became the first Brazilian since Ronaldo and Rivaldo in 2002 to score in all three group stage matches at a World Cup. That was the last time Brazil lifted the trophy.

“I think every team needs to set up the team right and try to stop him,” added Solbakken, who joked that his team would set up in a “7-3-0“ formation.

“It’s not easy. You have seen that so far in the World Cup. We will try to do our best.”

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland is well aware of the damage Vinicius can inflict, having spent the past three seasons in La Liga with Sevilla.

But he pointed to a strong qualifying campaign as evidence though that the team has every reason to believe they can knock out Brazil.

“Because of what we’ve done over the last two or three years and what we’ve achieved so far... we know we can stop anyone,” said 35-year-old Nyland.

Brazil, meanwhile, are hoping Carlo Ancelotti’s proven winning pedigree can return them to the top.

They needed a stoppage-time winner from Gabriel Martinelli to see off Japan in the last 32, Brazil’s first comeback win in a World Cup knockout game since their 2-1 victory over England in 2002.

“Ancelotti is a surreal guy,” said Martinelli. “At half-time, he gave us confidence, he told us that we would score and come back. It didn’t matter when the goal would be scored. We sensed his calmness. It relaxed us.”

Brazil must overcome another recent stumbling block, having failed to beat a European opponent in the knockout stage in each of the last five World Cups.

They lost on penalties to Croatia in the 2022 quarter-finals.

Matheus Cunha said Brazil had dedicated “a good part” of their training preparing to counter Norway’s aerial threat, but warned it would be a mistake to focus solely on Haaland.

“I think we have to concentrate not only on him, but on several Norway players,” said the Manchester United forward, who is more than familiar with his City rival.

“They have a very strong physical presence throughout the team.”

On the injury front, Lucas Paqueta is ruled out with a hamstring injury, but Raphinha could be available after returning to training on Friday.

The Barcelona winger has missed the past two games with a thigh injury picked up in Brazil’s second match. AFP