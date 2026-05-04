North Korean women's soccer club to make rare visit to South Korea for match

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: North Korean propaganda village \"Gijungdong\" is seen from an South Korea's observation post inside the JSA during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 March 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, May 4 - North Korean soccer club Naegohyang Women’s FC will play a match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women on May 20, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Monday, marking the first visit by North Korean athletes to the South in eight years.

North Korea had sent a list of 27 players and 12 staff who will travel to South Korea for the semi-final of the Asian Women's Champions League, the ministry said in a statement.

The rare visit comes as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has been seeking to improve strained ties with North Korea.

The last time Pyongyang sent athletes to South Korea was in 2018, when it participated in various competitions and sent athletes to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, forming a unified ice hockey team with South Korea for the first time.

Ties have in recent years deteriorated, with North Korea labelling South Korea its "most hostile state" and saying it would no longer seek reunification.

South Korea's government will play a minimal role in this month's match since it is an international club event, rather than an inter-Korean one, a Unification Ministry official told reporters. Seoul authorities will, however, provide necessary support for athletes during their visit, the official said.

The North Korean delegation from Naegohyang Women’s FC will arrive in South Korea on May 17, according to the ministry.

Two semi-final matches are scheduled in Suwon for May 20, with the match between the North Korean club and Suwon due to start at 7 p.m. (1000 GMT).

The winner will face Melbourne City or Tokyo Verdy in the final, also to be played in Suwon, on May 23.

If North Korea loses in the semi-final, the athletes will return home the next day, according to the ministry. REUTERS