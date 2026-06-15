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Nordfeldt starts in goal for Sweden against Tunisia

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Sweden Training - Rayados Training Centre, Monterrey, Mexico - June 13, 2026 Sweden's Viktor Johansson and Kristoffer Nordfeldt during training REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Sweden Training - Rayados Training Centre, Monterrey, Mexico - June 13, 2026 Sweden's Viktor Johansson and Kristoffer Nordfeldt during training REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

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MONTERREY, Mexico, June 14 - Sweden coach Graham Potter has chosen goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt to start and a strike pairing of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres for their opening World Cup Group F clash with Tunisia on Sunday.

• Nordfeldt starts ahead of Viktor Johansson and Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

• Victor Lindelof will captain the Swedes.

• Sweden playmaker Lucas Bergvall is on the bench.

• Elias Saad leads the line for Tunisia.

Lineups:

Sweden: Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Alexander Bernhardsson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Benjamin Nygren, Jesper Karlstrom, Yasin Ayari; Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak

Tunisia: Mouhib Chamakh; Ali Abdi, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Montassar Talbi, Omar Rekik, Yan Valery; Rani Khedira, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane; Hannibal Mejbri, Elias Saad REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.