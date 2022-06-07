'No words left to describe Messi'

MADRID • Just like how Rafael Nadal is peerless when it comes to the French Open, so is Lionel Messi, when he is on the football pitch for Argentina.

La Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni used that analogy as he waxed lyrical about his talisman, following his five-goal haul in a friendly against minnows Estonia on Sunday.

The crowd at the El Sadar Stadium in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona witnessed a Messi virtuoso display as the Copa America champions romped to a 5-0 victory.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who has now netted 86 times in 162 international games, opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the eighth minute as he waited for goalkeeper Matvei Igonen to commit before firing the ball into the bottom-right corner.

The 34-year-old doubled Argentina's lead just before half-time, adding another goal two minutes into the second half.

He sealed the thrashing with two more strikes in the 71st and 76th minutes.

The Argentina captain caught up and surpassed Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas (84 strikes) to move into fourth on the all-time list, three behind former Malaysia forward Mokhtar Dahari, in third.

Iran's Ali Daei (109) is second, while Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo remains first with 117 goals.

Messi also became the first player to have netted five times in both a single European Cup or Champions League clash - against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 - and in an international match on a senior level.

On his star man, Scaloni said: "I don't know what else to say. It's very difficult; it's like Rafa Nadal, what are you going to say?

"It is preferable that the journalists speak, that they speak. You have no words left to describe it, and above all, for everything it generates.

"He is something unique, and it is a pleasure to have him in this group. It is a pleasure to train him, the entire coaching staff. And it's a pleasure his behaviour and how he toasts to his shirt.

"We only have words of thanks. I don't think he's just the heritage of Argentina; he's the heritage of the world, of world football. The day he doesn't play any more, we are going to miss him."

The rout saw Argentina extend their unbeaten run to 33 matches, ominous form just five months from the start of the World Cup in Qatar. Their last loss was a 2-0 defeat by Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America.

