No to biennial World Cup

PARIS • Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has warned of a potential European boycott of the World Cup if Fifa's plans to stage the tournament every two years go ahead.

World football's governing body is carrying out a review of the international match calendar, led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is proposing a major tournament every year.

Under the proposals, the World Cup would rotate with continental tournaments such as the European Championship and be played every second year instead of every fourth.

"We can decide not to play in it," Ceferin, head of European football's governing body, told The Times newspaper.

"As far as I know, the South Americans are on the same page. So good luck with a World Cup like that.

"I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football.

"To play every summer a one-month tournament, for the players it's a killer. If it's every two years it clashes with the women's World Cup, with the Olympic football tournament.

"The value is precisely because it is every four years, you wait for it, it's like the Olympic Games, it's a huge event. I don't see our federations supporting that."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had promised on Wednesday "decisions by the end of the year" on the controversial proposal. The plan would be part of an extensive shake-up to cut out what he called "too many meaningless matches".

SHOW US THE PROOF Why abandon almost a century's worth of tradition on a whim and with no evidence that it will improve the global game? 58 NATIONAL FAN ORGANISATIONS , on the biennial World Cup proposal.

"We have to have a system which is simple and is clear, which everyone understands, which clearly defines when there are national team games and when there are club games," he told broadcaster SNTV.

With the existing international match calendar ending in 2024, "we need to take some decisions by the end of this year", he added.

Ceferin said he also had no interest in Uefa's Euro being held every two years instead of every four.

"It might be good for Uefa financially but the problem is, we would be killing football like that. We are killing the players. I don't see the clubs allowing the players to go and that would divide us completely," the Slovenian said.

He also complained that Fifa "didn't come, they didn't call" about the matter. "I just read in the media."

Fans from across the globe are also in favour of keeping the World Cup status quo. "Why abandon almost a century's worth of tradition on a whim and with no evidence that it will improve the global game?" read a statement by 58 national fan organisations across the six football confederations.

The World Professional Leagues has added its voice to those opposing the project, while Europe's top clubs and the European Club Association are on the same page.

They are not keen on their players spending additional time in national team competitions.

Wenger wants a single annual period of international qualifiers in the global football calendar - to come into effect in 2028 - with fewer qualifying matches and one major competition every year, be it the World Cup or a continental championship like the Euro.

The Frenchman told L'Equipe newspaper: "What people want today are high-stakes, easy-to-understand competitions. It's a global project for men's football, but also for women's football and youth competitions."

Infantino continued his push for changes in the calendar, holding a meeting with former players in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday and claimed it was difficult for players - especially during the Covid-19 pandemic - to leave their domestic clubs to travel abroad.

He reiterated that 88 per cent of the member associations had voted in favour of the feasibility study, which was first proposed by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation and championed by Wenger.

But if realised, the World Cup could be held in the same year as the Summer Games, leading to a cool response from International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach over the potential clash for eyeballs.

He said: "The consequences or potential consequences are becoming clearer day by day thanks to the discussion within Fifa and in particular through the contributions of continental associations. We are closely monitoring these discussions, and find them very interesting."

The radical idea has found support among the African Football Confederation and several countries in Asia, and England manager Gareth Southgate is remaining "open-minded" about any changes. "I think the whole calendar needs reviewing," he said.

"My feedback would be - I don't know how our generation are going to find a World Cup every two years a strange concept.

"But I also know that things like The Hundred in cricket have been an incredible success... the calendar generally needs to be tidied up. We can't keep adding more things in. I agree generally with the concept of better-quality matches - fewer matches, better quality across the board."

The next men's World Cup is due to be held in November next year in Qatar with the following edition in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Any change to the current World Cup format would require a vote from Fifa's congress made up of all 211 national football federations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS