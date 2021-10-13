No time to waste at Watford: Ranieri

LONDON • Watford's new manager Claudio Ranieri said he does not expect an easy ride at the Premier League club but while there will be some defeats along the way, they can also deliver surprises when the season resumes after the international break.

The Italian is the 13th managerial appointment in nine years for owner Gino Pozzo, who fired Xisco Munoz early this month.

Watford are 15th in the 20-team league with seven points from seven games. They face Liverpool on Saturday, before fixtures against Everton, Southampton, Arsenal and Manchester United.

"Look, I'm sure we'll lose some matches. But we can make some surprises," Ranieri said.

"All the matches are difficult. It's not the name of the opponents, but the Premier League, and you never know what will happen."

The Italian, who led Leicester to a shock league title in 2015-16 and last worked in the English top flight in 2018-19 with Fulham, said he was delighted to be back.

"It's one of the best, if not the best league in the world. All the big champions are here and, of course, the big managers," he said.

"I'm very pleased to come back, to come to Watford. We need a little time but I know in the Premier League there isn't time. For this reason we have to work hard, and fast."

The 69-year-old has ample experience coaching in England. Besides Leicester and Fulham, he was also the Chelsea manager from 2000 to 2004, before the Blues appointed Jose Mourinho. He also worked with Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan, and the Greek national team.

Ranieri also said he had good memories of Leicester's triumph but was focused on the future.

"It's not important what I did. What I want to do is important," he said.

