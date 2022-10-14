No time for regrets as clasico beckons

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said they have no time to stew over Wednesday's 3-3 Champions League draw with Inter Milan as they must turn their attention to the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid.

The hosts started strongly at the Nou Camp but defensive errors saw them trail 3-2 to Inter in the closing minutes before Robert Lewandowski's stoppage-time equaliser secured the draw.

The result left Barca third in Group C with four points. Inter (seven points) are second, with Bayern Munich (12) top after a 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen sent the German side through to the last 16.

With the head-to-head record separating teams level on points, Barca, who had lost 1-0 at Inter on Oct 5, will be knocked out of the group stage for a second straight season if Inter beat eliminated Plzen at home on Oct 26.

"Today the game was under control and in the 50th minute there was a very, very clear defensive error," Xavi said. "Then there's the second mistake and in the end the team paid dearly for them.

"Perhaps in La Liga, there may be a mistake and you don't pay so dearly, but there is little margin for error in the Champions League.

"We hope that it does not affect us psychologically and... we continue believing and prepare for the Clasico starting tomorrow."

Being on the verge of another early exit is a bitter blow for Barca who have been hoping that a slew of summer signings, including Lewandowski from Bayern, would restore their position among Europe's elite.

"They were our errors tonight, we had the game in our hands, we had it in Munich, we had it in Milan and we had it here today," bemoaned Xavi.

"We're depending on another team to go through. They are our mistakes, we have to improve them. That's the reality. The (improvement) process is longer than we thought in Europe.

"There are other competitions, La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Super Cup. We have to insist, persist, believe."

The hosts made the early running but Lautaro Martinez flashed a warning shot into the side netting on the counter-attack, with Inter sitting deep but ready to spring forward.

Raphinha's work rate proved crucial when Barcelona broke the deadlock. The Brazilian winger chased a ball down in the corner and fed Sergi Roberto, who cut the ball across for Ousmane Dembele to blast home from close range.

Inter equalised five minutes after the interval when Gerard Pique, 35, starting his first Champions League game of the season after injuries to defenders Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, played Nicolo Barella onside and the Italian rifled home.

Fellow centre-back Eric Garcia, at fault for the second Inter goal, scored by Martinez, said: "We made errors that at this level, you cannot make."

Lewandowski drew Barca level with a deflected strike and the Pole again came to his side's rescue, after Robin Gosens thought he had scored a late winner for Inter in the 89th minute.

"Barca are a very great team with a great coach. The problem is that Barca met an Inter... at the right level, organised, determined," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

"In the second half, we played well and we deserved to win the game."

There is little time for Barca to pick themselves up. On Sunday, they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real. Both sides are on 22 points with Barca top of La Liga on goal difference.

REUTERS, AFP