No time for Reds' league cup tie

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has threatened to quit the League Cup if the English Football League (EFL) does not accommodate their packed fixture list.

The Reds claimed a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal, after a crazy 5-5 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night. Divock Origi scored his second of the game to equalise deep into added time to force penalties which the hosts won to reach the quarter-finals.

While the Reds were yesterday drawn at Aston Villa, with Oxford taking on holders Manchester City, Manchester United hosting Colchester and Everton playing Leicester in other ties, only Liverpool have Club World Cup commitments.

All games are scheduled for the week commencing Dec 16 - when Klopp's team will be in Qatar and the German said unless a suitable alternative date is arranged, then his team would refuse to play as they "will not be the victim of this problem".

"Fifa told us the Club World Cup will be there (Qatar) and we have to come there and we will do," he said.

"The Premier League tells us we have to play in the Premier League, which we do obviously.

"The Carabao Cup, if they don't find an appropriate place for us - not 3am on Christmas Day - then we don't play it.

"If you have a fixture list where one team cannot be part of all the games, then you have to think about the fixture list. Hopefully, it starts now. I really think that's fair, and this problem is obvious now.

GOAL RUSH

LIVERPOOL 5 ARSENAL 5 Liverpool win 5-4 on penalties 6TH MIN: 1-0 Shkodran Mustafi own goal 19TH: 1-1 Lucas Torreira 26TH/36TH: 1-3 Gabriel Martinelli brace 43RD: 2-3 James Milner penalty 54TH: 2-4 Ainsley Maitland-Niles 58TH: 3-4 Alex Oxlade Chamberlain 62ND: 4-4 Divock Origi 70TH: 4-5 Joe Willock 90TH+4 Origi

"We wanted to win it, we did that (tonight), and if they don't find a proper date for us, then we cannot play the next round and whoever is our opponent will go through - or Arsenal play them."

It seems highly unlikely the EFL would run the risk of allowing Klopp to carry out his threat and the body yesterday suggested the Villa clash could be pushed to Jan 8, but that presents its own set of problems by affecting the third round of the FA Cup a few days earlier.

A spokesman said: "There are two Carabao Cup windows in January and though it will be complicated and inconvenient, it ought to be possible to use those.

"We were actually talking to Liverpool about the possibility and were a little surprised by the comments the manager made afterwards."

It would be a shame if Liverpool and the EFL cannot reach an agreement after putting on a superb advertisement for the tournament.

Both Klopp and Arsenal manager Unai Emery made 11 changes from their weekend league games and it was a see-saw game, with the Reds trailing 3-1, 4-2 and then 5-4, before Origi's late equaliser.

With an average age of 23 years and 122 days, it was Liverpool's youngest starting XI since January 2017 and while their rawness was on show, Klopp brushed it off as "who cares on a night like this".

"I hoped for the boys they'd have a game to remember," he said. "What they did, I lost it really."

At Stamford Bridge, Marcus Rashford's double stopped resurgent Chelsea, on a seven-game winning run, in their tracks as United clinched a 2-1 win, their third on the road.

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN