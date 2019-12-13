No team want to face Reds: Robertson

LONDON • Andy Robertson believes Liverpool command such respect in Europe that they have become the team everyone wants to avoid in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

The European champions secured their place in the last 16 on Tuesday night with an authoritative display at Red Bull Salzburg, containing Jesse Marsch's positive young team in the first half before dismantling them in the second.

The 2-0 win was a performance that demonstrated the European expertise that has taken the Reds to the past two Champions League finals and, defender Robertson insisted, also the confidence to make it a hat-trick at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul in May.

As Group E winners, Liverpool can land Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Monday's draw, among others.

The left-back, though, believes that all teams will hope to avoid a date with a side who have never lost a two-legged knockout tie with Jurgen Klopp as manager.

"That is the atmosphere we have created in the last two years," he said yesterday. "A team who have been to the final twice and we are respected in this tournament.

"Maybe the first season when we went to the finale... we did not get the respect we deserved.

"Now, we know we are respected in Europe. No one will want us but everyone who gets into the last 16 will fancy themselves.

"Last year and the year before, we have been excellent in the knockout stage... but we know that now we are the champions, everyone wants to beat us."

Insisting there was no prospect of the players becoming complacent, the Scot added: "We need to keep proving why people don't want to play against us.

"We know it will be tough, but we look forward to the challenge as we want to go far again."

Despite their tag as favourites for both the Champions League and the Premier League, the Reds are planning to augment their already fearsome squad with the £7.25 million (S$13 million) signing of Takumi Minamino from Salzburg.

The Japan forward impressed Klopp and his players during their clashes with the Austrian champions and Liverpool are set to agree on a five-year deal with the player in the coming days.

He will not only become the first Japanese to sign for the club, but also their first big-money transfer of the season, having moved only for two youngsters in Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg, as well as Adrian on a free transfer in the summer.

