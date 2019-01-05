No talks yet with bosses about me staying on: Solskjaer

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not yet spoken to the top brass of Manchester United about extending his stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season, despite a perfect start to his reign.

The 45-year-old Norwegian has won his first four Premier League matches as United interim manager - a record that only former boss Matt Busby can match.

He made clear after the 2-0 win at Newcastle this week that he would love to stay in the job beyond the summer, when his loan from Norwegian club Molde is set to expire, but said yesterday that he had not spoken to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about that.

"It's early days," said former United striker Solskjaer. "When I came in, they were open and honest. They have a process to look for the next manager but, the more you're here, the more you enjoy it.

"It's one game at a time, though, and the day they announce the next manager, if it's me or someone else, then good luck to them."

Solskjaer added that, because of his interim status, he would have only a limited say in United's January transfer activity.

He said he was happy with the squad as it stands and that there was no urgent need to add to it.

"The club's probably had a plan," he said. "I'm sure they've got their targets. I'm here to voice my opinion on that and I'm sure we'll sit down, me and Ed, if we've got anything in the pipeline.

"I'm here to work with the ones I've got. They've all performed and, as long as they perform, they should get a chance. But that's my job, to improve players."

He added that he is just focusing on the FA Cup third-round tie against Reading today.

Midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to miss the clash with a minor injury, while striker Romelu Lukaku, a scoring substitute in United's past two matches, is likely to be given his first start under Solskjaer.

Forward Alexis Sanchez is also set for his first start since Nov 7.

"I'm not sure if Paul's going to be ready," said Solskjaer. "He got a knock against Newcastle.

"Definitely, there will be a few changes and they'll get a chance. Some of them are itching now to play of course.

"It's a chance to get Lukaku and Sanchez a start. That's important for them because they need more game time."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V READING

Singtel TV Ch111, 8.25pm