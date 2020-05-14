No tackling in training

LONDON • English Premier League players are set to be subjected to a strict testing regime if they are to return to team training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tackling will be prohibited, while corner flags, balls, cones, goal posts and even pitches need to be disinfected after each session, according to the BBC.

Other measures in the guidelines include twice-weekly testing for Covid-19, the filling out of daily pre-training questionnaires and temperature checks being taken.

Should a player test positive, with or without symptoms, they will be forced to self-isolate for seven days.

All players will have to travel to a training ground individually and avoid public transport.

Once there, they will not be allowed to gather in communal areas with dining-in prohibited.

Club medical staff must also wear personal protection equipment when treating the players.

But team training, when allowed, will only be a small step towards recommencing play and several big-name players remain unconvinced that their safety is a top consideration.

Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose, Sergio Aguero, Glenn Murray and Manuel Lanzini have all voiced their unease with the situation and Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor also feels that more needs to be done.

Government data has indicated that blacks and other minorities in Britain are nearly twice as likely to die because of the Covid-19 respiratory disease as whites - an alarming statistic as more than 25 per cent of Premier League footballers are black.

REVISED TEAM

TRAINING GUIDELINES

•Full-contact training, including tackling, disallowed. • Tactical sessions with players to be conducted via teleconferencing platform Zoom. • Training grounds are to be deep-cleaned daily, including the disinfecting of corner flags, balls, cones, goal posts and pitches. • Twice-weekly Covid-19 testing, daily temperature checks and pre-training questionnaires to be undertaken. • All players will have to travel to a training ground individually and avoid public transport. Gathering in communal areas like dressing rooms and gyms is prohibited along with dining-in. • Club medical staff are required to wear personal protection equipment when treating players.

As such, Troy Townsend, who is the father of Crystal Palace's Andros, has urged the Premier League "to have a conscience" and the Telegraph has reported that club captains are seeking "assurances on safety for black and minority ethnic players".

While there is a general consensus that the league should resume when safe, Taylor told the Mirror that players had every right to be "careful and having as many assurances as possible that it's achievable".

A further complication has also arisen with the Premier League pivoting back to the usual home-and-away games format rather than the "neutral venues" idea that was initially proposed.

The Premier League floated a list of eight to 10 stadiums to cut down on travelling, which would reduce the risk of infection, while those grounds had the appropriate layout to ensure safe distancing, even behind closed doors.

But due to clear opposition to the plan and an unwillingness to take the matter to a formal vote - 14 out of 20 clubs must agree - it has decided to explore the viability of the normal format.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has, however, come out against the idea of playing home games at this stage, having been particularly badly battered by the Covid-19 disease - close to 5,700 of the 33,000-plus deaths in the UK have been in the capital.

There are five London-based Premier League sides and a spokesman for Mr Khan told the Evening Standard that "with the country still in the grips of this crisis... it is too early to be discussing the resumption of the Premier League".

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and other government officials will be meeting Premier League officials today to discuss the progress of "Project Restart".

