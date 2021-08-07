'No surprise' as Jaguars score Albirex upset

After 14 matches in this season's Singapore Premier League (SPL), defending champions Albirex Niigata finally tasted defeat last night.

Their conquerors would surprise many, as last year's bottom club Tanjong Pagar produced a shock 2-1 win at the Jurong East Stadium.

The last time the White Swans fell was a 4-1 reversal to Tampines Rovers last November, 16 games ago. While their lead at the top remains at four points with 31 points after 14 matches, their closest rivals Lion City Sailors have two games in hand and must fancy their chances of claiming the championship.

Tanjong Pagar, who had previously never beaten Albirex in 17 league meetings, are sixth in the eight-team table with 13 points.

Jaguars head coach Hasrin Jailani said: "Full credit to the players. The coaching staff prepared them well but it's the players who really believed in themselves and carried out the game plan.

"Honestly, we are not surprised that we have beaten Albirex. We know we are capable of springing a surprise against the top teams. The players really turned up today.

"We are not lucky but it's all about the hard work and we showed that with that, you can beat top teams."

He also praised new signing Shakir Hamzah, noting that the left-back's stability and presence in the backline "gave the players the confidence to defend well".

Tanjong Pagar's 18-year-old midfielder Fathullah Rahmat stood out, belying his age with a calm performance. It was his cross in the 33rd minute that found Reo Nishiguchi, whose sixth goal of the season gave the visitors a shock lead.

Shuya Yamashita's header in the 80th minute appeared to salvage a point for Albirex but they were stunned minutes later by an outrageous effort from just inside their own half by Tanjong Pagar substitute Luiz Junior.

Albirex head coach Keiji Shigetomi said: "They were more aggressive than us. They wanted the win very badly and we lost the fight for the second ball.

"We also did not create enough chances. There were too many side passing. This is a wake-up call for us and we will train harder on the field to correct our mistakes."