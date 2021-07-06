No superior style as sides shed stereotypes

LONDON • Four teams head to London for the final week of Euro 2020 and, as well as promising close battles, the two semi-finals present a fascinating clash of styles and tactical approaches.

While football has its ideologues who insist that a particular approach is the right way to play the game, the final four teams are proof that there really is no single formula to success.

The quartet also illustrate, in differing ways, how teams can escape from their typecasting, the stereotypes that linger around them and reappear in commentary around major tournaments.

Italy have evolved under coach Roberto Mancini into a team who play pressing football, looking to attack in numbers as soon as they win the ball.

Lazy cliches about catenaccio (door bolt), which refer to their hallmark defensive style dating back half a century ago, look irrelevant when looking at today's Azzurri. The Italians' relish for defending is still displayed through Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci but their system is built around a high-energy approach with overlapping full-backs.

Clever use of the inside channels allow Lorenzo Insigne, Domenico Berardi and Federico Chiesa to connect well with main striker Ciro Immobile, who has two goals.

In contrast, Spain, their last-four opponents today, are closer to their trademark tiki-taka style, which came to light when they won Euro in 2008 and 2012, with their 2010 World Cup success sandwiched in between.

But while possession remains at the core of their philosophy, their manner of play has changed significantly under coach Luis Enrique.

His Spain still monopolise the ball, including posting a tournament record 917 passes against Sweden, but his side are more intense than their predecessors and quicker going forward, with the former Barcelona boss often talking of the need for "verticilidad", or direct attacks in Spanish.

Employing the same 4-3-3 formation he used when in charge of the Catalans, Enrique favours a more attacking set-up, with a focus on energetic, hard-working forwards.

On the continent, the stereotype of English football has always focused on commitment and work rate and a direct, physical style, but that view is also well out of date.

Indeed, the Three Lions went into this tournament with an array of skilful attacking midfielders and wide players and the potential to play high-speed, creative football.

Manager Gareth Southgate has, for the most part, been cautious and pragmatic, playing with two holding midfielders in Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips behind a three-pronged attack but he allowed his side to play with freedom against Ukraine.

It will be interesting to see if they carry that approach into tomorrow's semi-final with Denmark or if they revert to the careful control they showed against Germany in the last 16.

England's style is perhaps best described as the fusion of a solid defensive structure, a priority on possession with the creativity largely left to the front three.

The Danes have always produced more progressive football than their more rudimentary Scandinavian neighbours, who think defence first, and Kasper Hjulmand's team owe much of their success to their front three.

Martin Braithwaite creates the spaces which Mikkel Damsgaard and Kasper Dolberg have exploited well and wing-backs Jens Stryger Larsen and Joakim Maehle get forward to add width.

As with England, there is a solid two in central midfield with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney providing the anchor.

Whoever emerges on top in Sunday's final does not mean that particular style of football is now the way to follow as Euro 2020 has already shown there is no dominant tactical model for success.

