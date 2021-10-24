No strikers, no problem

LONDON • If there was ever a game that Chelsea would not need to draw upon their top two strikers in Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, this would have been it.

The Blues were rocked when Lukaku suffered an ankle injury and Werner had a hamstring problem in the midweek Champions League victory against Malmo, with the duo set to spend some time on the sidelines.

But the hosts made light work of their absence by thrashing hapless Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League yesterday to temporarily go four points clear at the top of the standings.

Mason Mount started the rout with his first goal since May, ending a run of 15 scoreless club appearances, and the England midfielder went on to record his first hat-trick for Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi ended an even longer goal drought when he grabbed his first league goal since January.

Reece James also got in on the act, becoming the third English graduate of the youth academy on the scoresheet, while Ben Chilwell's strike and Max Aarons' own goal rounded off the humiliation.

Chelsea have now won their last four games in all competitions, erasing the damage done by successive defeats by Manchester City and Juventus before the international break. With Newcastle and Burnley next, they look set to keep their lead in the coming weeks.

A delighted Mount said: "These early kick-offs can be very difficult at times. There's not much time to recover, but the performance we put in and with me getting a hat-trick - it was a special day.

"A lot of the boys have scored this season. I said in midweek it was about time to get on the scoresheet. I was fortunate today.

"We've got massive games coming up and if we go from game to game, we can keep racking up points. Our goal is to be up there and we want to be a big team."

During his spell in charge at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel worked with Norwich boss Daniel Farke, who was the club's Under-23 coach and the pair remain good friends.

The German duo exchanged a warm hug on the touchline ahead of their first meeting as managers.

But that was all the hospitality Tuchel would show as Chelsea embarrassed the winless Canaries, whom the bookies have marked as favourites for relegation.

The last time Norwich were promoted, they swiftly went down in the 2019-20 season, finishing last. They look just as out of depth this round - the visitors are bottom on two points after nine games.

Former Everton and Leicester striker Jermaine Beckford told the BBC: "There is no hope for Norwich if they continue to perform like that. Absolutely not."

While Farke refused to entertain talk of relegation this early, he cut a deflated figure at the end. "It's an unbelievably tough day. In all areas, we were not good enough for this level," he said. "It's not the right moment to start a discussion (going down)."

Tuchel was sympathetic towards his compatriot, saying: "It feels horrible for Daniel today - I hope he keeps his head up and puts his team back on track. He deserves it and he's a good guy."

On Friday, Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-1 thanks to Thomas Partey's first goal for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe also scored.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EPL RESULTS

FRIDAY

Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 1

YESTERDAY

Chelsea 7 Norwich 0

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1

Everton 2 Watford 5

Leeds 1 Wolves 1

Southampton 2 Burnley 2

Brighton v Man City

Late kick-off