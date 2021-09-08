No Son but S. Korea regroup to win 1-0; Aussies perfect

SUWON • Despite missing star man Son Heung-min because of injury, South Korea got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track yesterday, beating Lebanon 1-0 in Suwon.

Aiming for a 10th straight World Cup appearance, the Taeguk Warriors needed to rebound from an opening goal-less draw against Iraq last week.

But just hours before the match, the Korea Football Association announced that their captain, Tottenham forward Son, was out with a calf injury.

The hosts could not break the deadlock in the first half, mostly thanks to Lebanese goalkeeper Mostafa Matar, who turned in a solid shift to repeatedly deny the Korean attackers and it looked like the absence of Son might be telling.

But on the hour mark, substitute Kwon Chang-hoon - who had just come on two minutes earlier - exploited space in the box to put Paulo Bento's men ahead.

Lebanon almost equalised in the dying moments, but midfielder Son Jun-ho hacked the ball away as Korea provisionally moved to the top of Group A on four points.

"I'm happy to have scored a goal for the national team, and honoured to have done it at the Big Bird," Kwon said, referring to the Suwon World Cup Stadium, where his K League 1 club Bluewings is based.

In Hanoi, Rhyan Grant's header earned Australia back-to-back victories in the final phase of Asia's World Cup preliminaries as Graham Arnold's side defeated Vietnam, the only South-east Asian side to make the third round, 1-0.

The Socceroos followed up their comfortable win over China last week with a workman-like away performance to maintain their perfect start to the qualifiers and their position at the top of Group B before last night's game between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Grant scored the winner two minutes before half-time when Ajdin Hrustic's ball swung over the Vietnam defence and the unmarked Sydney FC defender headed across goalkeeper Dang Van Lam and into the corner.

The goal came after Nguyen Quang Hai missed an early opportunity, while referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim decided not to award the hosts a penalty in the 29th minute.

In the same group, Japan defeated China 1-0 at the Khalifa International Stadium courtesy of a 40th minute strike from Yuya Osako.

The game was staged in Doha, Qatar due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The top two teams from each six-member group will advance to Qatar 2022, and the third-placed sides will face off for a chance to enter the intercontinental play-off.

