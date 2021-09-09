No Ronaldo but Santos' men get the job done

BAKU • Portugal coach Fernando Santos felt that his team deserved to win by a bigger margin in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

The Portuguese, who are ranked No. 8 in the world, scored from three of their 21 attempts on goal, with seven on target, and Santos did not hide his disappointment when they did not increase their goal difference against the world's 112th-ranked football side.

"The only thing about the result that is not good was the amount of goals we scored," he said.

"We knew this was a game of patience as the opponents usually defend well. If we can score goals earlier, we can force them to change.

"That happened after the second goal when they went with a 4-3-3. We were always looking for the goal and creating spaces to enter, either through the middle or wide.

"This is a minimal result from what we showed throughout the game. The logical result should be 4-0 or 5-0."

The win meant Portugal are top of Group A on 13 points, but they are still short of automatic qualification for Qatar next year.

They hold a two-point advantage over Serbia, who will be kicking themselves after a late own goal allowed hosts Republic of Ireland to secure a 1-1 draw.

The Portuguese did not need their absent star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended, as Bernardo Silva opened the scoring on 26 minutes before Andre Silva added a second five minutes later.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota completed the job with a second-half header.

Manchester United's new recruit Ronaldo, who became the highest scorer ever in international football (111) with two goals against Ireland last week, was suspended after receiving a second yellow card of the qualifying campaign for ripping off his shirt as he celebrated his second goal in that game.

The 36-year-old had his first training session with United on Tuesday ahead of their Premier League game against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday, when he could make his second debut for the club.

Portugal face Luxembourg in their next match on Oct 12, before the final two games against the Irish and the Serbs in November.

