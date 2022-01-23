No repeat of 7-0 drubbing, says Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not expect his side to repeat last season's heroics away at Crystal Palace when they smashed the Eagles 7-0, saying that huge win was a "freak of nature".

The Reds travel to Selhurst Park today but the German is not expecting the hosts to roll over again.

Despite long-serving manager Roy Hodgson leaving last summer, Klopp feels Palace have remained stable under successor and Arsenal great Patrick Vieira and he is expecting a battle against a tough side who sit 11th in the standings.

"That (7-0 win) was a one-off. These days happen, it's a freak of nature and it doesn't happen usually," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"They've changed and improved. They look like a really stable team now. It's a really good Premier League team with a few really unlucky results, I would say."

While key scorers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations, along with Naby Keita, Liverpool will go into today's game with increased confidence after they reached the League Cup final with a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Thursday.

"The boys were flying - loud music, those kind of things. That's how it should be," he added."We feel good in this moment (about the League Cup) but we need to create a different atmosphere until Crystal Palace because they do not give out presents."

Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi remain out but both are closing in on a return after the upcoming international break, as is Harvey Elliott.

England Under-17 midfielder Elliott impressed at the start of the term, starting three league games and making another appearance off the bench, before suffering a broken ankle in September.

Having spent five months on the sidelines, the 18-year-old's recovery is ahead of schedule.

"It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play," he said. "I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

Klopp added that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had returned to training and is set to rejoin the squad today after recovering from an ankle injury which kept him out of action at the Emirates against his former club.

REUTERS

PALACE V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm