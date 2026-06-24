No regrets for no-row Norway fan caught sitting still on TV

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Norway fan Emil Anners Lappen was caught sitting still while fellow fans did their viral "Viking row" celebration.

A Norway supporter at the World Cup found himself in the spotlight by steadfastly refusing to join in with his countrymen’s viral Viking-inspired rowing gesture, carrying out a one-man protest against what he calls a “stupid idea”.

As Erling Haaland and company were securing Norway’s passage to the knockout round with their 3-2 win over Senegal on J une 22 , fan Emil Anners Lappen sat completely still when others around him took to their imaginary oars, and a TV cameraman found him amid a sea of red shirts.

“There’s someone who doesn’t want to be part of the game,” Norwegian broadcaster NRK’s commentator said when the camera zoomed in on Lappen.

“I think that rowing was a stupid idea from the start. I have never been happy about it,” Lappen told newspaper Verdens Gang.

“It (sitting still) has been reported a bit, it certainly has! I sit demonstratively still when people start rowing.”

The rowing has become so popular that captain Martin Odegaard led the team, coaches and fans in a synchronised effort after the final whistle against Senegal.

However, Lappen said that he found the rowing too reminiscent of Iceland fans and their “thunderclap"” from previous tournaments, and that the rowing itself was historically inaccurate as Viking longboats were more often than not powered by sails.

“I have to stand up for it (my opinion), and there will be no rowing in the future either,” he told VG.

“It would quickly be caught on TV if I suddenly start rowing now – once you have started, you have to see it through to the end, I think.”

Norway’s final port of call in the group stage is a game against France in Boston on June 26 . REUTERS