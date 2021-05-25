No Real men in Spain's Euro squad

MADRID • Real Madrid have had a bitterly disappointing season, going trophy-less for the first time since 2009-10.

With none of their Spanish players in form, Spain coach Luis Enrique yesterday opted not to name any Real players in his Euro 2020 squad for the first time in La Roja's history.

That meant the axe fell on Real captain Sergio Ramos, the country's most-capped player with 180 appearances.

The 35-year-old has had an injury-ravaged season, playing just five times since the start of the year and only once since March, leading to his omission.

However, Enrique claimed that he was not calling time on the centre-back's international career, saying: "It was a very difficult decision, but he has not been able to play this season and has hardly trained since January.

"I called him yesterday (Sunday), it was hard, difficult. I feel bad, because he is very professional and he helps the national team a lot. And he can still help it in the future. But I have to look for the best for the squad."

Ramos, who is expected to be released on a free transfer by Real this summer, admitted he was not fit enough to play at the Euro, tweeting: "It pains me not to have been able to help my team more and not to play for Spain but, in this case, the best thing to do is rest, fully recover and come back next year like we've always done.

"It hurts not to represent your country, but I have to be honest and sincere.... I'll be another fan cheering on from home."

While Ramos' wealth of experience would have been helpful, his absence is unlikely to be telling, with Enrique giving a maiden call-up to Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his international allegiance from France to Spain.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia were the other surprise inclusions in a squad featuring just three Barcelona players and two from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE