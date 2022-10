There is "no quick solution" to quelling football fanaticism in Indonesia, which led to Saturday's tragedy in Malang, where at least 131 people died and over 400 were injured in a stampede.

In the aftermath of the incident, A'an Suryana, visiting fellow at the Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, told The Straits Times that concerted efforts have to be made by all stakeholders to overcome the negative impact of football fanaticism.