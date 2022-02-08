No problems with Lingard: Rangnick

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick yesterday insisted that he shared a good relationship with Jesse Lingard, after the unsettled forward was not allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The United board reportedly blocked a deadline-day move to Newcastle United for the 29-year-old, who did not feature in the FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Middlesbrough last week after being given time off by the club for "personal reasons".

But over the weekend, Lingard, who is out of contract in the summer, tweeted he never asked for a break and his "headspace is clear".

A similar incident happened last month when Rangnick accused Anthony Martial of refusing to play for United. After the France forward angrily rebutted the claim, the United boss said he had buried their differences, only for Martial to later depart on loan to Sevilla.

But, speaking ahead of the Premier League game against Burnley today, Rangnick revealed Lingard and Edinson Cavani, also missing against Boro, were both available for the trip to Turf Moor.

"With regards to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him. He knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until the issue with Mason (Greenwood) came up, he mentioned some personal issues," he said.

"We have to look forward now, there are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa. I'm very happy to have him in the squad and he'll be in the squad for tomorrow night's game."

Despite United's trophy drought set to extend to five years after bowing out on penalties to second-tier Boro, Rangnick said the team had improved in recent weeks and talk of an overhaul was exaggerated.

He said: "Apart from playing together as a team in defence and improving... we invested some time in our offensive principles and it showed in the game against West Ham and Middlesbrough, where we created numerous chances."

United are fourth in the league with 38 points from 22 games, 25 ahead of bottom side Burnley, who have three games in hand.

BURNLEY V MAN UNITED

